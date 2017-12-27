Stay at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Enjoy a Spa Treatment & Dinner

Air travel by Alaska Airlines

Fly Alaska Airlines to Maui and enjoy three luxurious nights at Andaz Maui at Wailea! Prize includes round-trip air travel for two, three nights in an ocean view room with expansive views of the Pacific, one spa treatment at Āwili Spa and Salon and dinner for two at the award-winning Kaʻana Kitchen restaurant.

TOTAL PRIZE PACKAGE VALUE: $7,800

Contest runs January 1–February 28, 2018.

We will notify winner on March 6, 2018.

CONTEST RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Prize package is nontransferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offers, promotions or packages. Blackout dates apply and reservations are subject to room availability. Winner may extend his/her stay by booking additional room nights.

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. Employees of contest partners and their affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and all immediate family members thereof are not eligible.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sweepstakes is administered by Maui No Ka Oi Magazine.

ENTRY PERIOD: The sweepstakes runs January 1 to February 28, 2018.

ENTRY: Winner will be selected at random by Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified by phone on March 6, 2018.

PRIZES: One entrant will receive a luxury getaway for two at Andaz Maui at Wailea which includes three nights in a one-bedroom residence, dinner for two at Kaʻana Kitchen restaurant, one spa treatment at Āwili Spa and Salon, and round-trip air travel for two, courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Travel valid from any Alaska Airlines gateway city in North America. Certain restrictions & blackout dates apply. A $25 per bag charge will apply for up to two checked bags. Additional fees apply to check more than two bags or overweight or oversized items. First Bag Free for Alaska Visa Signature Cardholders. See checked baggage policy at www.alaskaair.com for more details.

PRIZE EXPIRATION: Prizes are valid for one year. Winner must book prize package within one year from March 2018. Air travel vouchers and accommodations certificate expire March 1, 2019. Guest stay must be booked for travel dates between March 1, 2018 & March 1, 2019. Accommodations based on availability.

BLACKOUT DATES: Andaz Maui Resort: DEC 21, 2018 – JAN. 5, 2019. Alaska Airlines: NOV 17 – NOV 27, 2018; DEC 15, 2018 – JAN 2, 2019.

DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the sweepstakes shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Hawai‘i. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the sponsor or administrator in connection with the sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Hawai‘i without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Hawai‘i or any other jurisdiction) which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Hawai‘i.