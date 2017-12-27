Turley Wine Cellars

Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Reception 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 6 p.m.

Hosted by:

The Banyan Tree

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

One Ritz Carlton Drive, Kapalua

RESERVATIONS: 808-665-7089

Limited seating.

$125 per person

This is a fundraiser for UH-Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program

MENU TBA

As stewards of some of California’s oldest vineyards, Turley produces wines that reflect heritage, history and tradition. Some of the vines are from the 1850s and still producing fruit. Turley wines are generous, unique, and deliver much more than expected—like the people who make the wine.

Chef Alvin Savella shares his Hawaiian culture and his passion for food through innovative dishes that highlight local ingredients—some from the resort’s abundant organic garden. Savella honed his craft in Southern California, most notably at Jer-ne Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, before returning to the Islands. Under his leadership, The Banyan Tree was recently awarded AAA’s esteemed Four Diamond rating. Known for farm-to-fork, garden-to-glass culinary concepts, the restaurant envelops guests in Hawaiian ambiance, thoughtful architecture and breathtaking ocean views.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

Follow this link for more information about ʻAipono wine dinners in Maui.