Turley Wine Cellars
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
Reception 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 6 p.m.
Hosted by:
The Banyan Tree
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
One Ritz Carlton Drive, Kapalua
RESERVATIONS: 808-665-7089
Limited seating.
$125 per person
This is a fundraiser for UH-Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program
MENU TBA
As stewards of some of California’s oldest vineyards, Turley produces wines that reflect heritage, history and tradition. Some of the vines are from the 1850s and still producing fruit. Turley wines are generous, unique, and deliver much more than expected—like the people who make the wine.
Chef Alvin Savella shares his Hawaiian culture and his passion for food through innovative dishes that highlight local ingredients—some from the resort’s abundant organic garden. Savella honed his craft in Southern California, most notably at Jer-ne Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, before returning to the Islands. Under his leadership, The Banyan Tree was recently awarded AAA’s esteemed Four Diamond rating. Known for farm-to-fork, garden-to-glass culinary concepts, the restaurant envelops guests in Hawaiian ambiance, thoughtful architecture and breathtaking ocean views.
Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.