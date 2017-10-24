Wendy R Peterson, Island Sotheby’s

Real Estate Professional in Makawao, Hawaiʻi

Wendy@IslandSothebysRealty.com | (808) 870.4114

Wendy specializes in residential and vacant land properties on Maui. Wendy possesses a strong ability to make connections, based on a lifetime of local knowledge and community involvement. A sixth generation Mauian, her roots go deep in the community, where she has a passion for encouraging fresh appreciation for the island’s history and its people. In working with Wendy, one will experience the true generosity and Aloha of Hawaii.