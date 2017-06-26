The Wailea Golf Academy offers fun learning activities for golfers at any level of the game, beginning through advanced. Choose from numerous options, including private lessons with one of the Academy’s award-winning teaching professionals, monthly clinic series covering various topics, beginner classes with a low student-to-teacher ratio, and summer camps for junior players. Special Golf Demo Days are particularly good opportunities to check out some of the latest equipment available.

808-875-7450 | WaileaGolf.com/Academy