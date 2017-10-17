Vote in at least 10 categories and you’ll automatically be eligible to win up to $200 in gift certificates to an ‘Aipono award-winning restaurant.

Contest winners announced in February 2018.

ʻAipono Award winners will be announced in our May/June 2018 issue and at the ʻAipono Awards Gala.

The ʻAipono Maui Restaurant Awards are determined by our readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.

Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Academy students, and a fabulous gourmet dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event to prepare the gala dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.

Learn more about the Maui Restaurant Awards.

Restaurant of the Year

Monkeypod Kitchen

Chef of the Year

Jojo Vasquez, Executive Chef

The Plantation House

Maui County Farm Bureau’s Friend of Agriculture

Three’s Bar & Grill and Fork & Salad

Excellence in Sustainability

Maui Tropical Plantation

Icon Award

Nā Hoaloha ʻEkolu