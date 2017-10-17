>> Vote for your favorite Maui restaurants! <<
The ʻAipono Maui Restaurant Awards are determined by our readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.
Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Academy students, and a fabulous gourmet dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event to prepare the gala dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.
Learn more about the Maui Restaurant Awards.
I started working with Perry Bateman the week he became Chef of Mama’s Fish House in January 2001. I was his purchaser and receiver of produce, dry goods, wine, liquor, restaurant wares, etc. In my 25 years working in the hospitality industry, I’ve never had the pleasure of working with a Chef like Perry. He is completely self taught. Each day was a learning experience through the eyes of a fearless Hawaiian, who taught me so much by his example not only as a Chef, but as a human being too. He was always changing, not just for the sake of change, but to make each change into something better than it was before. We started buying all of our produce locally. Asparagus, pohole, mangos, avocados, bananas, ulu, lilikoi, haricort vert, baby bok choy, baby greens, Maui onions, vine ripe tomatoes, hearts of palm, Ali’i mushrooms, honey, vanilla beans, coffee, etc. All from Maui or The Big Island. Of course, all the fish was/is caught locally. Perry was never afraid to try something new, if it worked, we ran with it. Everyday was an adventure, I actually looked forward to coming into work each day.(Who wouldn’t, working there by the beach with the swaying palm trees…?) One of the great things about Floyd Christenson was, he put money back into the restaurant to make it shine more, keeping a crew of different craftsmen and a contractor to make new changes in the dining room, etc. Floyd trusted Perry with the reigns of the kitchen so Perry was able to do almost anything he wanted. We always had the best food product, best equipment, the cleanest kitchen and most of all, the happiest cooking crew I’ve ever seen. I enjoyed working with him for 5 years. So here he is, coming up on his 16th year as Mama’s Chef… God Bless you, Perry!
With Aloha, Rob MacNeill