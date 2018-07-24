Turmeric Tonic Spritzer Recipe

Prep Time: 20 minutes + cooling time

Yield: 2 cups

Turmeric Syrup

4 oz. fresh turmeric, sliced thin

4 stalks whole lemongrass, bulb end

bruised, green tops sliced to 2” length

1 c. raw sugar

1 c. water

1 orange, organically grown, zested and juiced

Procedure: Bring all ingredients to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature and strain. Discard solids. Store in a glass jar in refrigerator.

Cocktail Yield: 4 servings

12 oz. can SpikedSelzer (any flavor)

4 oz. turmeric syrup

4 oz. fresh liliko‘i (passion fruit) purée or pineapple juice

4 oz. Hali‘imaile Distilling Company’s Paniolo Blended Whiskey *

ice cubes

Place ice in your favorite tall cocktail glasses. Evenly divide turmeric syrup, whiskey, liliko‘i purée or pineapple juice. Stir. Top with SpikedSelzer. Serve garnished with a stick of pineapple or lemongrass.

*Paniolo Blended Whiskey is the perfect blend of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Hali‘imaile Distilling’s Maui Gold Pineapple Distillate. Also used in the company’s PAU Maui Vodka, it’s distilled to neutral for a clean, smooth finish without any pineapple flavor.