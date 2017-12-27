Duo’s Tofu Scramble

Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 2 servings

tofu scramble
Hungry for an indulgent yet guilt-free breakfast? Skinny up to a Southwestern-style tofu scramble.

Tofu Scramble Ingredients

  • 2 oz. kale, sliced thinly
  • 2 1/2 oz.
    mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 1/4 oz. red bell pepper, sliced thinly
  • 2 1/4 oz. yellow bell pepper, sliced thinly
  • 3 oz. onion, sliced thinly
  • 10 oz. tofu, crumbled
  • 2 oz. tomato salsa, fresh
  • 1/8 oz. nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 1/4 tsp. ground smoked paprika
  • 1/8–1/4 tsp. salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/2  lemon, or to taste
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • Slice of lime for garnish

Procedure: 

  1. Crumble the tofu and prepare the vegetables. Set aside.
  2. Combine turmeric, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Add to the tofu, stirring well. Add a touch of oil to a very hot pan and sauté the vegetables. Add the seasoned tofu and sauté.
  3. Taste and add more seasoning if needed. Add a touch of lemon juice to finish the dish.
  4. Heat the corn tortillas. Wrap in a napkin to keep warm.
  5. Divide the scramble on plates, serve with your favorite salsa and tortillas. Garnish with lime wedge.

A tu salud! (To your health!)


