Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 2 servings
Tofu Scramble Ingredients
- 2 oz. kale, sliced thinly
- 2 1/2 oz.
mushrooms, chopped
- 2 1/4 oz. red bell pepper, sliced thinly
- 2 1/4 oz. yellow bell pepper, sliced thinly
- 3 oz. onion, sliced thinly
- 10 oz. tofu, crumbled
- 2 oz. tomato salsa, fresh
- 1/8 oz. nutritional yeast
- 1/4 tsp. ground turmeric
- 1/4 tsp. ground smoked paprika
- 1/8–1/4 tsp. salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 lemon, or to taste
- 4 corn tortillas
- Slice of lime for garnish
Procedure:
- Crumble the tofu and prepare the vegetables. Set aside.
- Combine turmeric, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Add to the tofu, stirring well. Add a touch of oil to a very hot pan and sauté the vegetables. Add the seasoned tofu and sauté.
- Taste and add more seasoning if needed. Add a touch of lemon juice to finish the dish.
- Heat the corn tortillas. Wrap in a napkin to keep warm.
- Divide the scramble on plates, serve with your favorite salsa and tortillas. Garnish with lime wedge.