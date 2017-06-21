The gallery displays fine-art photography from Hawai‘i, Cuba, Fiji, Tahiti, the Great Barrier Reef, and more. Robert Wintner, aka “Snorkel Bob,” is a reef conservationist with a gifted eye for composition. Many of his images, available as prints at the gallery, will appear in his forthcoming books Reef Libre and Dragon Walk. Purchases support the campaign to ban the aquarium trade worldwide.

100 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea; 808-874-0011 | 1217 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-4421 | RobertWintner.zenfolio.com