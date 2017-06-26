Sunshine Helicopters

Explore the hidden wonders of Maui and Moloka‘i that can only be discovered by air — places where no one has ever set foot. View remote valleys, rugged coastlines, lush jungle vegetation reminiscent of prehistoric times, and spectacular vistas, including excellent views of Haleakalā Crater, ‘Ohe‘o Pools, and the Hāna rainforest. Discover Moloka‘i’s spectacular north shore, home to Hawai‘i’s tallest waterfalls and the world’s tallest sea cliffs, towering some 3,000 feet from summit to shoreline.

808-877-3167 | SunshineHelicopters.com