Sherri Dhyan and the goldsmiths at Studio22k are dedicated to the traditions and style of high-karat gold jewelry inspired by Mesopotamia and ancient African cultures. Our goldsmiths skillfully recreate techniques of these civilizations, such as granulation, filigree, repoussé/chasing and hand forging.

161B Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | 808-579-8167 | Studio22k.com