With Chinese Sausage, Ginger, Green Onions, Chinese Parsley, Soy, Sizzling Peanut Oil

Yield: 6–10 portions

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

4 whole moi, 1 1/2 pounds each, scaled and cleaned

12 lup cheong (Chinese sausages), sliced 1/8 inch thick on the bias

4 teaspoons chung choi (salted turnip), rinsed and minced

4 tablespoons ginger root, peeled and julienned

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup oyster sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup peanut oil

Garnish

4 green onion stalks, julienned on the bias

1 small bunch Chinese parsley sprigs

Prepare the lup cheong, chung choi and ginger root per the instructions on the ingredients list. Fill the bottom of a 3-tiered steamer with water; place it on high heat and bring the water to a boil.

Carefully place a cheesecloth in the steamer. (This will help remove the finished dish.) Place the moi in a serving dish that can fit in the steamer, season the fish with salt and top with chung choi, ginger and lup cheong. Place the platter of fish in the cheesecloth-lined steamer, gathering the cloth to the top. Cover with lid. Cook 15 minutes, or until done. (Flesh will readily flake from the bone.) Carefully remove the dish from the steamer by lifting the cheesecloth from the top. Mix the oyster and soy sauces well and spoon over the steamed fish. Garnish with the green onions and Chinese parsley. Heat the peanut oil in a small saucepot over high heat until it is slightly smoking. Remove from heat, carefully drizzle over the fish and serve.