Italian Wines 🍷

November 4

Please join us for a wine tour through Italy and discover delicious selections from the wine-growing regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Piedmont, Sardinia and the Veneto. You are sure to find some new favorites among these lesser-known producers, including Cherchi, Cieto Chiarli, Marchesi di Gresy, Sergio Mottura and Vignalta.

ʻAipono Wine Dinner

Reception 6 p.m. | Dinner 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by:

Spago

Four Seasons Resort Maui

3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea

Call for Reservations: 808-879-2999

Limited seating. Call soon for tickets!

$125 + tax & tip

This is a fundraiser for UH-Maui College’s Food Innovation Center.

Executive Chef Peleg Miron began his career with Wolfgang Puck eleven years ago as lead cook at Postrio in San Francisco. Chef Miron’s talent and creativity defined him as a rising star, and by 2014 he was named executive chef for Spago at St. Regis, Istanbul, Turkey. Now he is bringing exciting international flavors to the innovative menu for which Wolfgang Puck’s Spago at Four Seasons Resort Maui is famed.

UH–Maui College’s Food Innovation Center, beneficiary of tonight’s dinner, is delighted to showcase the island’s talented new food entrepreneurs. Chef Miron will incorporate their local products as key ingredients in this evening’s special menu.