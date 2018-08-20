SPA GRANDE HIGHLIGHTS
- 40 treatment rooms in a 50,000 square-foot spa, the largest spa in Hawaii
- Exclusive Healing Waters of Maui, a Hydrotherapy Circuit, and a unique haven of water therapies featuring a Roman tub, saunas, cascading waterfalls, Swiss jet showers, a Japanese furo and five specialty baths
- Extensive menu of soothing massage, facial and body care treatments and therapies
- Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and daily classes
- Private and large-group after-hours bookings are available
Book a spa appointment now