Relax at Spa Grande

Sponsored Advertising

12

grand wailea Terme

SPA GRANDE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 40 treatment rooms in a 50,000 square-foot spa, the largest spa in Hawaii
  • Exclusive Healing Waters of Maui, a Hydrotherapy Circuit, and a unique haven of water therapies featuring a Roman tub, saunas, cascading waterfalls, Swiss jet showers, a Japanese furo and five specialty baths
  • Extensive menu of soothing massage, facial and body care treatments and therapies
  • Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and daily classes
  • Private and large-group after-hours bookings are available

Book a spa appointment now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here