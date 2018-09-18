Align with wellness at Discover Katalyst

“I’m motivated and inspired to help people launch into the most amazing version of themselves.” Discover Katalyst sessions have applications for shifting and unwinding source issues within the emotional and physical body to the point of being a completely transformative experience. Open daily, South Maui, Kīhei | DiscoverKatalyst.com | Instagram @DiscoverKatalyst | 808-250-2767

Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. Find them at Forever H and A Maui, 658 Front Street, Lahaina, or the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | Facebook and Instagram: @ForeverHAndAMaui | 808-661-1760, 808-276-0960 or 808-276-3838

HomeWorld Furniture

Meet a new line of reclining furniture that is not only stylish and comfortable, but also innovative. The Edie duo® by La-Z-Boy® reclines at the touch of a button, while built-in USB ports keep you connected. $2,299 at HomeWorld Furniture, 374 Hanakai St., Kahului | HomeWorld.com | 808-877-5503

Studio 22k

Sherri Dhyan and the goldsmiths at Studio22k are dedicated to the traditions and style of high-karat gold jewelry inspired by ancient Mesopotamian cultures. Our goldsmiths skillfully recreate techniques of these civilizations, such as granulation, filigree, repoussé/ chasing and hand forging. 161B Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | 808-579-8167 | Studio22k.com

Manakai Swimwear

Manakai Swimwear is one of Hawai‘i’s No. 1 sustainable and ethical swimwear boutiques. We can take one ton of recycled Nylon 6 fishing nets and turn them into 9,000 of the most enticing swimwear garments on the planet. Visit our new boutique today. 888 Front St., Suite 3, Lahaina | ManakaiSwimwear.com | Facebook and Instagram: @ManakaiSwimwear | 808-281-0944

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from five different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | HangLooseHammocksHI.com | Facebook/Instagram: @HangLooseHammocksHawaii | 808-224-5764

The Face Place Skincare Clinic

At The Face Place, we are changing people’s lives—one face at a time. We offer exclusive corrective and nurturing facial services customized for each individual to provide optimal results. The clinic is located in a private location in The Wailea Town Center. 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea | MauiFacePlace.com | Info@MauiFacePlace.com | 808-875-1000

Kachi Jewelry

Beautiful locally handcrafted jewelry from one of Maui’s own, Cathy U‘u of Kachi Jewelry. Cathy creates fun, beachy, everyday jewelry. Each unique piece is handmade in Pā‘ia and sold at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea’s Art Program every Monday. KachiInc.com | Instagram: @Kachi_Inc | KachiJewelry@gmail.com | 808-281-0454

The Mind’s Eye Interiors

This beautiful credenza is a new arrival to the Mind’s Eye Interiors showroom. Handcrafted in India, this solid mango wood cabinet has internal shelves and three panel doors with carved medallion fronts. The intricate designs are washed with white accents. 69”x35”x18”.

$1,995.00 at Mind’s Eye Interiors, 1068 Limahana Place, Lahaina | MindsEyeInterior.com | 808-667-7748

Swap Meet at Paia Bay

Don’t miss the Swap Meet at Paia Bay in the heart of Pā‘ia Town! Part flea market, part craft fair, we feature local gifts, handcrafted jewelry and ono treats at great prices. Check out daily food specials online, including vegetarian ramen and homemade ice cream. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 137 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | SwapMeetAtPaiaBay.com | Instagram: @SwapMeetAtPaiaBay