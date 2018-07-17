Shop Maui Summer 2018

Elle Mer Swim

Elle Mer is a Hawaiian swimwear company founded by a seventh-generation islander, and made for the woman who moves effortlessly from diving into the ocean, to enjoying time apres surf with loved ones. She knows she can have it all. 120 Hāna Highway, Pā‘ia | ElleMerSwim.com | Instagram: @ElleMerSwim | 808-868-0481

Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. Find them at Forever H and A Maui, 658 Front Street, Lahaina, or the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | Facebook and Instagram: @ForeverHAndAMaui | 808-661-1760, 808-276-0960 or 808-276-3838

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from five different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | HangLooseHammocksHI.com Facebook/Instagram:@HangLooseHammocksHawaii.com | 808-224-5764

Holiday & Co.

Holiday & Co. is a charming boutique nestled on the slopes of Haleakalā in the heart of Makawao Town. Here, inside the historic Matsui Store building, you will find the highest quality fabrics, leather goods, jewelry and much more. 3681 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao | HolidayAndCoMaui.com | HolidayAndCo@gmail.com | Instagram: @HolidayAndCo | 808-572-1470

Ocean Jazz

Ocean Jazz is a collection of jewelry designed and handmade by Jasmine K. Asis. Inspired by her love for the land and sea, the Ocean Jazz signature style blends quiet luxury with bohemian ease. Shop the collection online. OceanJazzMaui.com | Facebook and Instagram: @OceanJazzMaui

Sassabella Boutique

Sassabella showcases locally based designers and features high-quality, extremely soft garments. We offer a unique and sassy shopping experience. Choose from one-of-a-kind jewels and handbags, plus cozy and versatile clothing not found elsewhere. 36 Baldwin Avenue, Pā‘ia | Facebook.com/SassabellaBoutique | 808-572-3552

Studio 22k

Sherri Dhyan and the goldsmiths at Studio22k are dedicated to the traditions and style of high-karat gold jewelry inspired by Mesopotamia and ancient African cultures. Our goldsmiths skillfully recreate techniques of these civilizations, such as granulation, filigree, repousse/chasing and hand forging. 161B Hāna Highway, Pā‘ia | 808-579-8167 | Studio22k.com

Swap Meet at Paia Bay

There’s now one more reason to love Pā‘ia town — the Swap Meet at Paia Bay! Located a few steps from the main intersection, you will find handcrafted and local gifts, soaps, and jewelry at great prices. Check out daily food specials online, including surprising tastes like SweetNinja’s handmade ice cream flavor Loco Moco Rolls. Yum! 137 Hāna Highway., Pā‘ia | SwapMeetAtPaiaBay.com | Instagram: @SwapMeetAtPaiaBay