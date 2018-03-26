Designs by Shirley

Maile grows on the slopes of Hawai‘i’s volcanoes. Because it represents love, honor and respect, maile is often woven into lei and used in weddings, anniversaries, graduations, blessings and other celebrations. It also inspired this 14kt yellow-gold and diamond Hawaiian maile-leaf pendant and earrings. Find them at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front Street, Lahaina | SargentsFineJewelry.com | 808-667-4030; or call Shirley Lecomte, 808-276-3811.

Beach House

Whether you live Upcountry or at the beach, Beach House offers the Maui style you’ve been looking for—the perfect blend of contemporary and island décor. Get a slice of island life with wall art that features an embossed zinc pineapple on wood, 9¾” x 23½”, $59. 330 Ohukai Road, Suite 110, Kīhei | BeachHouseDesignMaui.com | 808-891-2010

Collections

Across thirty-five years, Collections has gathered a loyal following of residents and visitors who turn to us for casual and chic Maui-style clothing, artistic and whimsical gifts, jewelry, accessories, and items for the home. Visit, and you’ll see how hard it is to leave empty-handed! 3677 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao | CollectionsMauiInc.com | 808-572-0781

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from five different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | Facebook/Instagram @HangLooseHammocksHawaii HangLooseHammocksHawaii.com | 808-224-5764

Maui Marble & Granite

Walker Zanger teamed up with European tile studio Kaza to create Lantern, a tile whose ribbed yet soft texture draws inspiration from George Nelson’s iconic 1947 lantern lamps. In Scenic Canyon Gloss on concrete, each segment measures 12”x 3 9/ 16 .” Call for prices or to inquire about the collection. 874 Alua Street, Wailuku | MauiMarbleAndGranite.net | 808-242-8400

Maui Manjookies

Stop by our store and sample our delectable, buttery and flaky pastry, filled with a blend of local tropical fruit fillings. We hand-roll our manjookies in small batches and bake them fresh daily. You may also order them online—we ship throughout Hawai‘i and the U.S. Mainland. 343 Hanamau Street, Unit A, Kahului | MauiManjookies.net | 808-893-2000

Maui Hands

For 25 years, Maui Hands has happily shared the expansive universe of whimsy of Steven Lee Smeltzer. Come see his vast assortment of artful creatures and characters. 84 Hāna Highway, Pā‘ia | 1169 Makawao Avenue, Makawao | 612 Front Street, Lahaina | Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Kā‘anapali | MauiHands.com | 808-573-2021

Maui Woodys

We handcraft the frames for our sunglasses here on Maui, using island woods, and incorporate high-quality, high-definition polarized lenses with 100% ultraviolet protection. We offer more than twenty styles—and they come with an extended warranty. Custom and prescription options available. MauiWoodys.com | MauiWoodys@aol.com | 808-283-2018

SASSABELLA boutique

Sassabella showcases locally based designers and features high-quality, extremely soft garments. We offer a unique and sassy shopping experience. Choose from one-of-a-kind jewels and handbags, plus cozy and versatile clothing not found elsewhere. 36 Baldwin Avenue, Pā‘ia | Facebook.com/SassabellaBoutique | 808-572-3552

Tutu’s Pantry

Take a taste of Hawai‘i home! At Tutu’s Pantry you’ll find a large selection of homemade jams, butters, syrups, sauces, hot sauces, seasonings and more, all made in Hawai‘i using locally sourced ingredients. Make sure to ask for samples! Open 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Kihei Kalama Village, 1941 S. Kīhei Road, Unit D5 | TutusPantry.com | 808-874-6400