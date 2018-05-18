Maui Manjookies

Stop by our store and sample our delectable, buttery and flaky pastry, filled with a blend of local tropical fruit fillings. We hand-roll our manjookies in small batches and bake them fresh daily. You may also order them online—we ship throughout Hawai‘i and the U.S. Mainland. 343 Hanamau Street, Unit A, Kahului | MauiManjookies.net | 808-893-2000

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from five different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | FB/IG @HangLooseHammocksHawaii | HangLooseHammocksHawaii.com | 808-224-5764

Swap Meet at Paia Bay

There’s now one more reason to love Pā‘ia town—the Swap Meet at Paia Bay! Located a few steps from the main intersection, you will find handcrafted and local gifts, soaps, and jewelry at great prices. Check out daily food specials online, including surprising tastes like Sweet Ninja’s handmade ice cream flavor, “Loco Moco Rolls.” Yum! 137 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia; SwapMeetAtPaiaBay.com; Instagram: @SwapMeetAtPaiaBay

Hana Bee Honey

East Maui’s lush rainforests provide a bountiful landscape for honeybees to collect nectar and pollen, resulting in an exquisite gift of nature. Always raw and produced organically. Facebook: HanaBeeHoney; Instagram: @HanaBeeHoney | HanaBeeHoney.com

Maui Pie

Maui Pie grew from our history of baking and love for this island. Working with local businesses and individuals and the amazing bounty Maui has to offer is vital to our success and the authenticity of our products. 1280 S. Kīhei Road, Kīhei | 298-0473 | MauiPie.com