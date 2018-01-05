Shop Maui

Experience Maui | Picture Maui | Own a Piece of Maui

Aloha Nectar

Tahitian pearl jewelry fabricated with high-grade Tahitian pearls for that stunning, must-have piece. Labradorite stones, Hawaiian cone shells, chocolate and pistachio Tahitian pearls combine with fine metals and leather. Let us create your treasures! Treat yourself with code ALOHA20. AlohaNectar.com | @AlohaNectarMaui | 808-446-1622

Burke & Burke Jewelry

Treat yourself or a loved one to a handmade Maui treasure by Tom Burke. Helix designs, inspired by DNA tests and family history, are accented with Tahitian pearls symbolizing wisdom through experience, purity, generosity, integrity and loyalty. Call for appointment. Facebook.com/BurkeJewelry | 808-283-0899

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from 5 different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | HangLooseHammocksHI.com

LELE by Adelina a Mare

Hawai‘i meets Italy in our lifestyle boutique located in Pā‘ia. Browse our jewelry line, handmade right in our shop studio. We also feature Italian women’s clothing in soft cotton and lace, plus handmade leather handbags, sandals and belts. 20 Baldwin Ave, Pā‘ia | AdelinaAMare.com | 808-793-2569

‘Opihi Maui

Based in Upcountry Kula, ‘Opihi Maui is named for a Hawaiian limpet—a delicacy symbolic of steadfastness, simplicity, nourishment and a strong foundation. We aspire to perpetuate our Hawaiian culture, values, and language, getting our inspiration from our ancestors and land. OpihiMaui.com | OpihiMaui@gmail.com