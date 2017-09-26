Collections

Across thirty-five years, Collections has gathered a loyal following of residents and visitors who turn to us for casual and chic Maui-style clothing, artistic and whimsical gifts, jewelry, accessories, and items for the home. Visit, and you’ll see how hard it is to leave empty-handed! 3677 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 808-572-0781 | CollectionsMauiInc.com

Maui Babe

If you love the coveted Maui Babe tan, you’ll enjoy these new products for taking care of your Maui Babe skin. Keep your lips island-happy with our new SPF 30 Lip Balm, and smooth and soothe your after-sun skin with Maui Babe Coffee Scrub and Body Butter, for total pampering. 1508 Mill St., Wailuku | 808-244-2102 | MauiBabe.com

The Mind’s Eye Interiors

For over forty years, we’ve helped Maui folks create the home of their dreams. We specialize in practical, pretty and functional furnishings — tropical, coastal, contemporary, plantation-style and Asian décor — curated for quality and affordability. When you’ve a mind to enhance your home (or home away from home), set your sights on The Mind’s Eye. 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina | 808-667-7748 | MindsEyeInterior.com | Decorator@MindsEyeInteriors.com

Pink by Nature

This locally owned and curated lifestyle boutique carries many made-in-USA designers, including Mother Denim, Novella Royale, and Cotton Citizen. Locally designed or crafted pieces fill the jewelry cases, like these 24K gold-dipped rings with one-of-a-kind, semiprecious stones handpicked for their beauty and good energy. Pink by Nature, inspired by nature. 3663 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 572-9576

Sassabella Boutique

Sassabella showcases locally based designers and features high-quality, extremely soft garments. We offer a unique and sassy shopping experience. Choose from one-of-a-kind jewels and handbags, plus cozy and versatile clothing not found elsewhere. 36 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia | 808-572-3552 | Facebook.com/SassabellaBoutique