Or sparkle, or glow—however you celebrate the new year, it promises to be brilliant.

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1 MOONGLOW

She’ll look and feel luminous in Marco Bicego’s yellow-gold necklace from his Lunaria Collection. Inspired by the silver dollar plant, Bicego crafts this unique necklace with hand-cut mother of pearl, diamonds and 18k gold. We could say it’s priceless, but it’s yours for $8,910. At Baron & Leeds in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea,

874-4900, BaronAndLeeds.com

2 SIZZLING

Rick Strini’s blown-glass wall art features eight rondels splashed with gold luster and ruby accents that imbue a rich warmth to this stunning piece inspired by water droplets. $5,800. Maui Crafts Guild, 120 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-9797, MauiCraftsGuild.com; or StriniArtGlassCustomLighting.com

3 GOLDEN-AGE AVIATOR

Classic styling meets cutting-edge technology in Maui Jim’s Breezeway. Featuring a sporty gold frame and amber lenses, these aviator glasses are designed for long days in the sun. Ultra lightweight, polarized, scratch and shatter resistant, they’re also available in rose gold or silver. $299. Shades of Maui, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului, 873-0202

4 LACY LADY

It will be like Breakfast at Tiffany’s when she shows up for morning coffee in this beautiful Eberjey Colette kimono of lace and silk. Sophisticated and comfy—who wouldn’t love it? $120. At Panties in Paradise, 34 Wailea Gateway Place, Wailea, 879-5057, PantiesInParadise.com

5 STACKED WITH MAGIC

This gold-fill crystal ring sits royally atop six 14k gold-fill, hand-hammered stacking rings. Stones are hand-cut in Pakistan and available in lapis, rutilated quartz (shown), tanzan aura quartz, hessonite garnet and more. Crystal ring, $75; 14k gold-fill stacking rings, $25 each. Shabd K Maui ShabdKMaui.com