At Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, even the beachside s’mores have an island flavor. Indulge that sweet tooth and snag a traditional or local-style s’mores kit to roast at the resort’s beachfront fire pits. The local kit comes stocked with Maui cookies, macadamia nut pieces, coconut flakes, li hing mui sugar, bananas, pineapple, strawberries and chocolates — along with graham crackers and marshmallows, of course! The only thing sweeter than dessert is your view of nearby Pu‘u Keka‘a and Lāna‘i in the distance!

844-808-6284 | Sheraton-Maui.com