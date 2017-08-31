Sheraton Maui Resort Switches to Paper Straws

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa announces it will stop using single-use plastic straws. Plastic straws will be replaced with paper straws, a marine-friendly alternative. The resort’s actions embrace environmentally sustainable practices and aid protection of Hawaiʻi’s tropical marine ecosystem, including endangered green sea turtles. Sheraton Resort is Hawaiʻi’s first to completely eliminate single-use plastic straws.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is implementing paper straws at its dining establishments, luau, banquets and during events. Paper straws will be provided in kids beverages and blended tropical drinks, with other beverages being served without straws. Paper straws are available by request.

Straws Affecting Sea Life

According to Surfrider Foundation, approximately 500 million plastic drinking straws are used and discarded every day in the United States alone, and 175 billion straws are used in a year. Surfrider Foundation also notes that marine life, including honu, can be harmed by

ingesting plastic straws and other broken down plastics that pollute the ocean and waterways. Lonely Whale Foundation asserts that an estimated 30 percent of turtles have been found with plastics in their stomachs, and when they ingest plastic, marine life has a 50 percent mortality rate.

“Pu’u Keka’a (Black Rock), fronting the resort, is one of the top destinations on Maui to see tropical marine life in their natural habitat, including the beloved turtles. Implementing usage of paper straws over single-use plastics is one of the many initiatives we have

at a property level centered on corporate social responsibility, protecting the ‘aina, or land, and honoring our resort’s special location in Ka’anapali,” said Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa’s General Manager Tetsuji Yamazaki.

Sustainability Efforts

The resort’s sustainability efforts are multi-faceted. Beyond core energy efficiency and water conservation initiatives are a handful of important recycling efforts that protect the natural environment and give back to the community. From the guest rooms, all of the HI-5 and non-HI-5 recyclable items are sorted each day and picked up for recycling. Partially used bath amenities are donated to social welfare organizations, and old pillows and blankets are donated to Maui Humane Society and Salvation Army instead of being thrown away. The resort recycles more than 10 tons of cardboard and paper per month, and more than 15 tons per month of landscape waste from continual upkeep of the resort’s 23 acres is picked up and recycled into mulch. Food waste from the resort’s food and beverage outlets is donated to a local food waste service program. The culmination of these efforts yields big results.

“We strongly believe that care for one another begins with taking care of our surroundings and our continued sustainability efforts are just one of the many ways we strive to provide the highest standard of care and comfort for visitors and guests at our resort,” said Yamazaki.

ABOUT SHERATON MAUI RESORT & SPA

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is where the legend of Ka’anapali began. Situated on Ka’anapali Beach at historic Pu’u Keka’a, Black Rock, the oceanfront resort is nestled among 23 acres of tropical landscaping with 83 percent of the resort’s 508 rooms and suites facing the ocean. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa was named the Starwood Hotels & Resorts 2007 “Hotel of the Year” for the Sheraton brand, and recognized in Conde Nast Travelers’ 2012 Top 25 Hawaiian Resorts. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa has also appeared in TRAVEL + LEISURE magazine’s World’s Best Awards “Top Resorts in Hawaii” in 2007, 2008 and 2013. For more information about Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa please visit http://www.sheraton-maui.com.