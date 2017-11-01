Sabayon & Strawberries Recipe

KULA COUNTRY FARMS STRAWBERRIES with MauiWine’s Lokelani Rosé-chilled Sabayon

Yield: 6–8 servings

Prep Time: 30 minutes

2 pounds Kula Country Farms strawberries, washed and cut in half

Sabayon

2 cups water

8 large organic egg yolks

1/2 cup Lokelani Rose Sparkling Wine (available from MauiWine.com)

1/2 cup lavender honey (available at AliiKulaLavender.com) or unflavored honey

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

Garnish

1 cup candied macadamia nuts

2 ounces shaved chocolate

Method: Fill a 1 1/2-quart pot with 2 cups water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Separate egg whites and yokes, and place the yolks in a 2-quart stainless-steel mixing bowl. (Reserve the egg whites for another use.) Add the sparkling wine, lavender honey and kosher salt, whisking all together. Place the bowl on the pot of simmering water and whisk briskly until the egg mixture is thick, airy and increased in volume, about 5 minutes. Remove the bowl from heat and set inside a slightly larger bowl filled with ice to cool the sabayon. Continue to whisk occasionally. In a clean bowl, whip the cream and fold into the chilled sabayon (which can be made up to 2 hours in advance). Place the cut strawberries in serving glasses and spoon the chilled sabayon over them. Top with candied diced macadamia nuts and shaved chocolate for some extra crunch. Enjoy!