This locally owned and curated lifestyle boutique carries many made-in-USA designers, including Mother Denim, Novella Royale, and Cotton Citizen. Locally designed or crafted pieces fill the jewelry cases, like these 24K gold-dipped rings with one-of-a-kind, semiprecious stones handpicked for their beauty and good energy. Pink by Nature, inspired by nature. 3663 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 572-9576 | pinkbynaturemaui.com