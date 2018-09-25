Perfect Pairings – Benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui

Don’t miss Perfect Pairings Maui, at the award-winning restaurant, Mauka Makai, for a benefit festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui.

September 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Tickets available for $90

​21+ welcomed

Local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with regional cuisine. Enjoy exclusive beers and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum.

Live entertainment by Ben Deleon

Silent auction

100% of ticket and auction proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Maui

Auction items include: two-night stays at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and a one-night stay at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, as well as a round of golf for two at Wailea Gold Club and various gift certificates to desired eateries on Maui.

Tickets are $90 per guest, adults 21 and over only. Tickets are limited.

GET TICKETS NOW FOR THIS MAUI FUNDRAISER!