Native Hawaiian Flowers

‘Ākulikuli

‘Ākulikuli (sea purslane) is a salt-tolerant groundcover that creeps right up to the edge of sea-splashed cliffs. Its pale-pink, star-shaped flowers are pretty, but it’s the succulent leaves that savvy gourmets covet: they’re filled with vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids.

‘Ūlei

A member of the rose family, ‘ūlei ranks among the loveliest of Hawaiian groundcovers. Its vinelike branches snake along the ground, bedecked in fragrant white blossoms. Hawaiians fashioned spears, fishnets, and backscratchers out of the strong, flexible wood.

Naupaka kahakai

Ubiquitous throughout the Islands, naupaka kahakai hedges have curious half-flowers tucked between their leaves. Naupaka kuahiwi, a similar species up on the mountain, has the same half-flower. Legends say the twin blooms represent separated lovers, doomed to live in opposite climes — one in the forest and one by the sea.

‘Ilima

Lei makers collect as many as 800 delicate ‘ilima flowers to create the long, splendid necklaces once worn by Hawaiian royalty. This hardy shrub grows throughout the archipelago. In the harshest environments it lies papa (flat) against the ground.

Pōhuehue & Kauna‘oa

Beach morning glory, or pōhuehue, is shown here entangled with yellow strands of kauna‘oa (Hawaiian dodder). Both plants can be braided into lei and are said to be lovers who can’t bear to be apart. Surfers wishing for bigger swells will sometimes slap pōhuehue vines on the water for luck.