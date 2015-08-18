Jason Vendrell, beverage director/sommelier at Monkeypod Kitchen in Wailea, says, "When we were opening the restaurant, I wanted to do a more classic mai tai, with just one small variation. I was going to incorporate a house-made liliko‘i [passionfruit] syrup, and Chandra Lam [talented mixologist from Southern Wine & Spirits] suggested we make a foam. I think the reason the Monkeypod Mai Tai is so popular is because it is well balanced and refreshingly tart. We also use the best possible ingredients."

Ingredients:

1 oz. Old Lahaina Light Rum

1 oz. Old Lahaina Dark Rum

1/2 oz. macadamia-nut orgeat

1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

Honey Liliko‘i Foam

1/2 oz. honey

1 oz. liliko‘i purée

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. egg whites

1.5 oz. cold water

Method: Mix foam ingredients well and put in a nitrous-oxide (NO2) infuser* to half capacity. Use 4 charges for a liter-sized infuser. (Or blend ingredients on high speed till foamy.) Add lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao and Old Lahaina Light Rum to mixing glass. Shake with 1 cup cubed ice about 30 seconds and pour into highball glass. Float dark rum. Top with honey-liliko‘i foam and garnish with pineapple half moon. * Available on Maui at Bargreen Ellingson Restaurant Supplies, 380 Ho‘okahi Street in Wailuku Industrial Park.

Note: Recipe makes enough foam for 4 cocktails. Keeps for a couple of days in canister, refrigerated.