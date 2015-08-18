Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Old Lahaina Light Rum
- 1 oz. Old Lahaina Dark Rum
- 1/2 oz. macadamia-nut orgeat
- 1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao
- 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
Honey Liliko‘i Foam
- 1/2 oz. honey
- 1 oz. liliko‘i purée
- 1 oz. simple syrup
- 1 oz. egg whites
- 1.5 oz. cold water
Method: Mix foam ingredients well and put in a nitrous-oxide (NO2) infuser* to half capacity. Use 4 charges for a liter-sized infuser. (Or blend ingredients on high speed till foamy.) Add lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao and Old Lahaina Light Rum to mixing glass. Shake with 1 cup cubed ice about 30 seconds and pour into highball glass. Float dark rum. Top with honey-liliko‘i foam and garnish with pineapple half moon. * Available on Maui at Bargreen Ellingson Restaurant Supplies, 380 Ho‘okahi Street in Wailuku Industrial Park.
Note: Recipe makes enough foam for 4 cocktails. Keeps for a couple of days in canister, refrigerated.
Just had my first Monkey Pod mai tai. Probably can’t duplicate it in California so I’ll just have to come back!
And this is why you go to monkey pod to have the best Mai tai you’ll EVER have. They keep me coming back