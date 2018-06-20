Mmm . . . Maui

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1 WHAT’S THE BUZZ?

Maui Bees’ pure raw honey begins in the forests of Haleakalā, where bees gather nectar from blossoms like ‘ōhi‘a, silky oak and eucalyptus. Available at Mana Foods, Down to Earth, and other island stores. Or stop by the farm stand, 150 Pulehunui Rd., Kula, 280-6652, MauiBees.com.

2 BEANS WITH ALTITUDE

Located on the slopes of Haleakalā, Maui Upcountry Coffee is an artisanal, on-demand, small-batch roaster

with an avid following of coffee lovers and top chefs. Savor an exclusive, proprietary roast at Mama’s Fish House. And enjoy Maui Upcountry Coffee’s other fine roasts at home; available at Foodland, Pukalani Superette, Mana Foods, and Rodeo General Store. Or order online at MauiUpcountryCoffee.com.

3 GADZUKI!

Maui Tempeh Company is on a mission to prove how delicious vegan can be. Organic adzuki beans, grilled pineapple and finely shaved coleslaw are the ingredients inside a +Zuki burger; outside is a tender brioche bun. Stop by the factory or Upcountry Farmers Market, or order online. 331 Ho‘okahi St., Wailuku, 446-9486, MauiTempeh.com.

4 WHAT THEY’RE PUDDING INTO IT MATTERS.

Tap into a tropical moment with a refreshing dessert from Stacey’s Garden: coconut tapioca topped with chocolate, strawberry/guava, or liliko‘i (shown). See website for retail locations. 286-2330, StaceysGarden.com.

5 GOOD FOR YOU!

Maui Tonics presses small batches to order using fresh, Maui-grown ingredients. An anti-inflammatory, turmeric is believed to aid joints, digestion and the brain. At the Upcountry Farmers Market. MauiTonics.com, Instagram.com/MauiTonics

6 HEY POP!

Grandpa Joe’s caramel corn is like having the circus come to town. Made by hand from a family recipe 70+ years old, it comes in tropical flavors like pineapple, coconut, and Kona coffee. Retail locations and online orders at GrandpaJoesCandyCompany.com.