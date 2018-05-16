Masters of Mixology

HALI‘IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY

883 Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāli‘imaile | 808-633-3609 | HaliimaileDistilling.com

Maui Mule

2 oz. Pau Maui Vodka

squeeze of fresh lime

6 oz. ginger beer (We prefer Cock’n Bull)

Build over ice, stir, and enjoy!

DOWN THE HATCH

658 Front St. #102, Lahaina | 808-661-4900 | dthmaui.com

The Maui Sour

1 . oz. Bulleit Bourbon

1 oz mango puree

1 oz dragonfruit puree

2 oz sweet & sour

1 kiwi slice

Pour dragonfruit puree in the bottom of DTH Tiki Glass & cover with ice. Combine the

Bulleit Bourbon, sweet & sour, & mango in a shaker… shake vigorously, strain over ice.

Garnish with a slice of fresh kiwi.



THE WOODEN CRATE AT LUMERIA

1813 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao | 808-579-8877 | Open for breakfast, lunch & dinner | LumeriaMaui.com/Maui-Dining

Hibiscus Ginger Mimosa

4 oz. Prosecco

3 Tbsp. hibiscus ginger syrup

Hibiscus Ginger Syrup 1 c. water 1 c. organic cane sugar 10 slices organic ginger 10 kaffir lime leaves 1 Tbsp. dried organic hibiscus flower



Simmer all syrup ingredients, remove from heat, cover and set aside for at least an hour. Remove ginger, reserving for garnish. Discard lime leaves. Pour 4 oz. Prosecco into champagne flute and top with Hibiscus Ginger Syrup. Garnish with ginger slice and edible flower.



MAUIWINE

14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua

808-878-6058 | MauiWine.com

Daily, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Piña Non-Colada

6 oz. Hula o Maui Pineapple Sparkling Wine

1/2 oz. coconut turbinado syrup (See recipe below.)

1 dash Bittermens Tiki Bitters

In a champagne flute, add syrup, bitters and 1 oz. pineapple sparkling wine. Gently stir to mix. Top off with pineapple sparkling wine. Garnish with lemon twist.

Created at Luana, Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, by lead mixologist Aaron Alcala-Mosley

Coconut Turbinado Syrup

turbinado sugar

aged rum

coconut extract

Add 2 parts turbinado sugar to 1 part cold water and stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Add 3 parts of this syrup to 1 part aged rum. Add 2 drops coconut extract per 2 oz. liquid, and stir to mix all ingredients.



MATTEO’S OSTERIA

161 Wailea Ike Place, Kīhei | 808-891-8466 | Daily 5-9:30p.m. | MatteosMaui.com

Amari Mai Tai

1 oz. Bacardi 8

½ oz. Ferrand Dry Curaçao

½ oz. BG Reynolds Orgeat

¾ oz. lime juice

¼ oz. Elixir ginger syrup

1 oz. pineapple juice

Combine Bacardi 8, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, BG Reynolds Orgeat, lime juice, Elixir ginger syrup and pineapple juice. Shake well, pour over ice and top with dark rum. Garnish with fresh pineapple, Amarena cherry and lime on a bamboo pick.