Masters of Mixology

HALI‘IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY
883 Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāli‘imaile | 808-633-3609 | HaliimaileDistilling.com
Maui Mule
- 2 oz. Pau Maui Vodka
- squeeze of fresh lime
- 6 oz. ginger beer (We prefer Cock’n Bull)
Build over ice, stir, and enjoy!
DOWN THE HATCH
658 Front St. #102, Lahaina | 808-661-4900 | dthmaui.com
The Maui Sour
- 1 . oz. Bulleit Bourbon
- 1 oz mango puree
- 1 oz dragonfruit puree
- 2 oz sweet & sour
- 1 kiwi slice
Pour dragonfruit puree in the bottom of DTH Tiki Glass & cover with ice. Combine the
Bulleit Bourbon, sweet & sour, & mango in a shaker… shake vigorously, strain over ice.
Garnish with a slice of fresh kiwi.
THE WOODEN CRATE AT LUMERIA
1813 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao | 808-579-8877 | Open for breakfast, lunch & dinner | LumeriaMaui.com/Maui-Dining
Hibiscus Ginger Mimosa
- 4 oz. Prosecco
- 3 Tbsp. hibiscus ginger syrup
- Hibiscus Ginger Syrup
- 1 c. water
- 1 c. organic cane sugar
- 10 slices organic ginger
- 10 kaffir lime leaves
- 1 Tbsp. dried organic hibiscus flower
Simmer all syrup ingredients, remove from heat, cover and set aside for at least an hour. Remove ginger, reserving for garnish. Discard lime leaves. Pour 4 oz. Prosecco into champagne flute and top with Hibiscus Ginger Syrup. Garnish with ginger slice and edible flower.
MAUIWINE
14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua
808-878-6058 | MauiWine.com
Daily, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Piña Non-Colada
- 6 oz. Hula o Maui Pineapple Sparkling Wine
- 1/2 oz. coconut turbinado syrup (See recipe below.)
- 1 dash Bittermens Tiki Bitters
In a champagne flute, add syrup, bitters and 1 oz. pineapple sparkling wine. Gently stir to mix. Top off with pineapple sparkling wine. Garnish with lemon twist.
Created at Luana, Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, by lead mixologist Aaron Alcala-Mosley
Coconut Turbinado Syrup
- turbinado sugar
- aged rum
- coconut extract
Add 2 parts turbinado sugar to 1 part cold water and stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Add 3 parts of this syrup to 1 part aged rum. Add 2 drops coconut extract per 2 oz. liquid, and stir to mix all ingredients.
MATTEO’S OSTERIA
161 Wailea Ike Place, Kīhei | 808-891-8466 | Daily 5-9:30p.m. | MatteosMaui.com
Amari Mai Tai
- 1 oz. Bacardi 8
- ½ oz. Ferrand Dry Curaçao
- ½ oz. BG Reynolds Orgeat
- ¾ oz. lime juice
- ¼ oz. Elixir ginger syrup
- 1 oz. pineapple juice
Combine Bacardi 8, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, BG Reynolds Orgeat, lime juice, Elixir ginger syrup and pineapple juice. Shake well, pour over ice and top with dark rum. Garnish with fresh pineapple, Amarena cherry and lime on a bamboo pick.