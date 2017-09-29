The Mind’s Eye Interiors

For over forty years, we’ve helped Maui folks create the home of their dreams. We specialize in practical, pretty and functional furnishings — tropical, coastal, contemporary, plantation-style and Asian décor — curated for quality and affordability. When you’ve a mind to enhance your home (or home away from home), set your sights on The Mind’s Eye. 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina | 808-667-7748 | MindsEyeInterior.com | Decorator@MindsEyeInteriors.com
Wrapped in Tradition
This story straddles centuries to look at authentic Hawaiian clothing prior to Western contact, and how three young Hawaiian entrepreneurs are incorporating ancient meanings, patterns, and knowledge into their contemporary apparel.