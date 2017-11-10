Wine Dinner at The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant

ʻAipono Wine Dinner

Wednesday, December 6

Reception 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 6 p.m.

Hosted by:

The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant

Paʻina Building, UH-Maui College

310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Call for Reservations: 984-3280

Limited seating. Call soon for tickets!

$140 per person

This is a fundraiser for UH-Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program

MENU TBA

Wines of Dashe Cellars 🍷

Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy will guide us through the wines of Dashe Cellars, a family-owned artisan winery in the heart of Oakland, California’s Urban Wine Country. Founded by the husband-and-wife winemaking team of Michael and Anne Dashe, Dashe

Cellars crafted its first vintage of Dry Creek Zinfandel in 1996. Since that time, the Dashes have focused on producing exceptional, single-vineyard wines from Sonoma County and surrounding regions, using a traditional approach to winemaking.

For this dinner, we’ll celebrate culinary education on Maui and acknowledge the success of the fall semesters’ students. Chef instructor Tom Lelli and the students are creating a feast in five courses, beginning with light hors d’oeuvres passed and presented in the exhibition kitchen. Then relax in the Leis Class Act dining room, where you will enjoy an elegant dinner paired with exceptional wines.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

Follow this link for more information about ʻAipono wine dinners in Maui.