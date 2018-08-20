Maui Resort & Spa Specials

Escape to Maui Vacation Packages

Set upon 40 oceanfront acres on Maui’s Ka’anapali Beach, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa welcomes you with vacation packages and upgrades for stays of 5 nights or more. Some restrictions apply.

Maui Vacation Packages & Spa Specials

Oceanfront Cabanas

Extend the luxury treatment to your private oceanfront cabana or hale. Relax in comfort and style while a dedicated server takes your food and drink orders. Ask how you can get your cocktail in a fresh pineapple.

Available for day rentals 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For reservations, please visit the pool desk or call (808) 661-1234, ext. 3225.

Kamaha’o Spa

Kamaha’o means wonderful, astonishing and remarkable. And that’s just what you’ll find at the Kamaha’o Spa. At our oceanfront spa, you can enjoy views of the ocean as you relax with indulgent lomi lomi massages, signature body treatments, and fabulous facials.

Pools

Cool off in one of six free-form pool areas with waterfalls, all surrounded by lush tropical plants on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. The resort’s water oases includes a 150’ lava tube waterslide, whirlpool, rope bridge, and an interactive children’s pool, all dazzling and designed to refresh.

Regency Club

Gain exclusive access to the newly transformed Regency Club when you stay in one of our Regency Club guestrooms. The private lounge offers personal concierge service, continental breakfast every morning, refreshments and snacks throughout the day with light hors d’oeuvres and desserts in the evening. Alcoholic beverages are served at a minimal charge. The Regency Club is located on the lobby level in the Lahaina wing and exclusively available with an access key.

