Maui Resort Golfing

Are great golfers born or made? On Maui, the answer is both, of course. From Kā‘anapali and Kapalua, on the island’s west side, to Wailea on the south shore, Maui offers scenic and challenging courses for every age and skill level. All three resort destinations welcome young and new-to-golf players with lessons, clinics and golf camps that teach about life as they teach about keeping one’s eye on the ball and following through. You’d expect nothing less from clubs that have hosted PGA and LPGA tournaments — and delight in training tomorrow’s players.

Get the details at:

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses 808-661-3691 | KaanapaliGolfCourses.com

Kapalua Golf Academy 808-669-8044 | GolfAtKapalua.com/golf-academy.html

Wailea Golf Academy 808-875-7450 | WaileaGolf.com/academy