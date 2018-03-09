2018 Pūpū Contest

Got a great appetizer recipe? Share it, and you could win!*

Calling all cooks! Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi is looking for outstanding pūpū (appetizer) recipes in two categories: culinary professional and amateur.

All submissions will be tested and evaluated by our dining editor. We’ll announce winners in the May/June 2018 issue of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi, and publish the winning recipes in our Eating & Drinking magazine.

*Prizes TBA soon!

CONTEST ENTRY RULES

Recipes are welcome from professional chefs and amateurs alike. You may submit up to two original recipes for pūpū made with at least one of the following local ingredients: banana, coconut, guava, kalo (taro), liliko‘i (passion fruit), ʻulu (breadfruit), pineapple, and sweet potato. All entries must include: Recipe title Brief description of the pūpū and your inspiration for creating it Prep time Cooking time (if applicable) Number of servings List of ingredients with exact measurements Preparation/cooking instructions Photo of finished dish

DEADLINE IS MARCH 23, 2018

CONTEST RULES:

Contest active through March 23, 2018.

No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Winner will be announced in the May/June 2018 issue of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi and will be notified by phone or email.

Winning recipes will be published in our semiannual Eating & Drinking magazine.

Winner’s name will be listed on our website contest page and announced on our social media pages.

Two recipes allowed per person.

Employees and immediate family members of participating sponsors and/or Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine are not eligible to win.