2018 Pūpū Contest

Got a great appetizer recipe? Share it, and you could win!*
Calling all cooks! Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi is looking for outstanding pūpū (appetizer) recipes in two categories: culinary professional and amateur.
All submissions will be tested and evaluated by our dining editor. We’ll announce winners in the May/June 2018 issue of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi, and publish the winning recipes in our Eating & Drinking magazine.
*Prizes TBA soon!
CONTEST ENTRY RULES
- Recipes are welcome from professional chefs and amateurs alike.
- You may submit up to two original recipes for pūpū made with at least one of the following local ingredients: banana, coconut, guava, kalo (taro), liliko‘i (passion fruit), ʻulu (breadfruit), pineapple, and sweet potato.
- All entries must include:
- Recipe title
- Brief description of the pūpū and your inspiration for creating it
- Prep time
- Cooking time (if applicable)
- Number of servings
- List of ingredients with exact measurements
- Preparation/cooking instructions
- Photo of finished dish
DEADLINE IS MARCH 23, 2018
Click to Enter the Contest
Got questions? Please email us.
CONTEST RULES:
- Contest active through March 23, 2018.
- No purchase necessary to enter or win.
- Winner will be announced in the May/June 2018 issue of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi and will be notified by phone or email.
- Winning recipes will be published in our semiannual Eating & Drinking magazine.
- Winner’s name will be listed on our website contest page and announced on our social media pages.
- Two recipes allowed per person.
- Employees and immediate family members of participating sponsors and/or Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine are not eligible to win.
