Explore an underwater world of wonder at “Hawai‘i’s aquarium.” Discover turtles, sharks, stingrays, tropical fish, and much more! Maui Ocean Center is home to one of the world’s largest collections of live Pacific corals, and the complete aquarium experience includes a Behind-the-Scenes Tour or swimming with sharks and rays on a Shark Dive Maui adventure. Enjoy daily fresh-catch specials and gorgeous ocean views at Seascape Restaurant. Shop for Hawai‘i-made products and more at the Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop. 192 Mā‘alaea Rd., Mā‘alaea

808-270-7000 | MauiOceanCenter.com