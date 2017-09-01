Story by Lehia Apana

Sure, date nights are great, but why limit the fun to the nocturnal hours? Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or spicing up a blessedly free weekend, here’s a day trip you’re sure to fall for. Grab your sweetie and go!

1

8–9:30 a.m. Make a locavore pilgrimage to the most happening outdoor food market on the island. The Upcountry Farmers Market is filled with tropical staples like papayas, coconuts and bananas, plus local favorites like kalo (taro), Maui-made tempeh, and honey gathered from just around the corner. Stop by the Everyday Kitchen tent where “Joe the Baker” dishes up hearty and healthy omelettes and cold-pressed juices. Go taste for yourself! Open 7–11 a.m. Saturdays. Kulamalu Town Center (near ‘A‘apueo Pkwy.), Kula; UpcountryFarmersMarket.com

2

10 a.m.–12:15 p.m. With its sprawling lawn and Mediterranean elements, the century-old Kaluanui Estate is a favorite backdrop for brides and grooms. Designed by renowned architect Charles W. Dickey, it’s also home to Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, an artists’ utopia offering creative workshops and exhibits throughout the year. A self-guided walking tour of the historic property leads past more than seventy kinds of plants and trees, plus the remains of one of Maui’s earliest sugar mills. Open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. daily; 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 572-6560; HuiNoeau.com

3

12:30–4:30 p.m. A quick two miles down Baldwin Avenue from the Hui is the stylish boutique hotel Lumeria Maui. You don’t need to stay overnight to enjoy the property’s charms. Cozy up for lunch at The Wooden Crate restaurant and taste what’s fresh; dishes are inspired by what’s growing on property. Then luxuriate in a couple’s massage in a private bungalow. Intriguing treatment options include a decadent chocolate exfoliation or a nonpsychoactive (you won’t get high) cannabis-oil rub that targets your skin’s endocannabinoid receptors. 1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 579-8877; LumeriaMaui.com

4

4:45–5:30 p.m. Ho‘okipa Beach Park is a magnet for ocean athletes — and for those who love to cheer them on from shore. Cuddle up and watch the pros and local surfers from the bluffs above the pounding surf. Between sweeping shoreline views, the calming cadence of the crashing swells, and the salt-infused breeze, you may never want to leave.

5

5:45 p.m. At the top of many Maui bucket lists, the oceanfront Mama’s Fish House is a bona fide landmark. Mama’s holds onto its unflappable record as the most winning restaurant in Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine’s ‘Aipono Restaurant Awards history. Fishermen deliver their freshest catch, which Chef Perry Bateman and his crew prepare to perfection and serve with aloha. Wonder-inducing Polynesian décor covers the walls and hovers from the ceiling, competing with the ocean views for your attention. 799 Poho Pl., Kū‘au; 579-8488; MamasFishHouse.com

Dial the romance up a few heartbeats and stay overnight at The Inn at Mama’s Fish House, located steps from the restaurant. The swoon-worthy rooms are out of a tropical storybook, and private courtyards and grand bathrooms create a sanctuary that begs you to linger. 579-9764; InnAtMamas.com