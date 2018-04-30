Story by Lehia Apana

For gustatory pleasure seekers, Maui is a different kind of paradise. From an iconic mom-and-pop bakery to a cooking class with an Italian accent, here’s a sampler of the island’s tastiest activities.

8:30 a.m. By now you’ve likely enjoyed breakfast, but if you plan to be near Makawao, it would be sacrilege to bypass T. Komoda Store and Bakery—“Komoda’s” to locals. It’s more than a century old, there’s no website or advertising, and its oddball hours can leave visitors bewildered. The delicate cream puffs are a main draw, as are the gooey stick donuts (donut holes stacked on a skewer). It’s common for some pastries to be sold out by mid-morning, so don’t delay. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Tuesday and Thursday–Saturday. 3674 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-7261

9–9:30 a.m. Part country store, part art gallery, Kula Marketplace is a love note to Hawai‘i’s purveyors. Whether it’s an heirloom quilt, fruit jam, or a bag of coconut candy, here you’ll find treasures with a local accent. 7 a.m.–7 p.m. 15200 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula, 878-2135; KulaMarketplace.com

9:45–10:15 a.m. Think farm-to-table is fresh? Try farm-to-tummy at Kula Country Farms. The farm stand, animal petting zone, and children’s garden is open throughout the year, and families flock here during its two “u-pick” seasons. Pluck strawberries off the vine from late February to mid-May, or pumpkins from late September through October. Bucolic Rice Park—dotted by shade trees, picnic tables, and a bicoastal view of the central valley—is directly across the street from the farm stand, and is a perfect spot to enjoy your pastries and produce finds. 9–5 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 6240 Kula Hwy., 878-8381, KulaCountryFarmsMaui.com

10:30–10:45 a.m. Make a quick stop at Maui Bees, a self-service honey stand set on a four-acre farm. Owner/beekeeper Mark Damon offers varieties based on the harvest season, including the top-selling Winter Honey, made by bees that collect pollen from eucalyptus forests along the Haleakalā slopes. Damon holds beekeeping classes at his farm throughout the year. 150 Pulehunui Road, 280-6652, MauiBees.com

11:30–1:30 p.m. You can tell a lot about a culture by its food. The seven-acre Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is a trove of Hawaiian and Polynesian species, including kō (sugar cane),ʻHawaiian mai‘a (bananas), and ‘uala (sweet potato). Brochures for self-guided walking tours are included with the price of admission; audio tour wands are available to rent; and docent-led group tours are $10 per person (by appointment only). All tours cover the natural history and ancient uses of the plants. 150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, 249-2798, mnbg.org

2–5 p.m. The lovable Rosa Mariotti leads a series of Italian cooking classes at UH–Maui College. Students help prepare the feast and the lessons are peppered with Rosa’s anecdotes and food memories of growing up in Italy. The best part? The sit-down multicourse taste test at the end, of course. Delizioso! 310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; schedule at EdVentureMaui.com

7:30 p.m. Make it a meal and a movie. The Maui Film Festival delivers big-screen magic each summer, from box-office hits to under-the-radar flicks. Screenings are held under the stars at the festival’s Celestial Cinema in Wailea, or at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. This year’s shows go on June 13–17. 579-9244, MauiFilmFestival.com