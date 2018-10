November 2 @ 1:30 – 6 p.m.

November 3 @ 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Maui County’s largest products show, the annual Made in Maui County Festival, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Shop from over 140 vendors from Maui, Molokai and Lanai; enjoy live entertainment, fashion & talk shows, food trucks, and awesome prize drawings! Start early on holiday shopping while supporting our islands’ entrepreneurs.