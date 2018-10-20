Great Finds: Wood Decor

They may not be what Robert Frost had in mind, but we promise they’re finds you’ll want to keep.

Compiled by Marluy Andrade | Photos: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8: Marluy Andrade; ALL OTHERS COURTESY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE RIGHTS HOLDERS

1 CATCH OUR DRIFT The Darby Lamp adds rustic charm to any room in your home. The natural-driftwood-and-resin base is topped with a 16”x16” white linen shade. $440 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, Pacific-Home.com

2 HELLO, THERE Spread a little aloha anywhere in your home. Soha Living’s sign is made of natural birch and is a welcome addition to bookshelves, end tables . . . even on top of the fridge. 14”x4½”, $28.80; 24”x5½”, $36.80 at Soha Living, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 868-3430, SohaLiving.com

3 RIGHT ON THE NOSE Carthusia’s 100-milliliter Via Camerelle diffuser fills your home with the fresh scents of lemon and bitter orange, combined with hints of sea moss and cedar wood. $48 at LELE by Adelina a Mare, 20 Baldwin Ave. Pā‘ia, 793-2569, Rachel@AdelinaAMare.com, AdelinaAMare.com

4 SCOOP ‘EM UP Kenyan artisans hand-carved these heart-shaped serving spoons from wild African olive wood—giving a whole new meaning to “made with love.” $22.95 each at Home Remedies, 1993 S. Kīhei Rd., Ste. 7, Kīhei, 214-6559, CreativeHomeRemedies.com

5 STRIPS IN THE BATHROOM Bamboo strips set in clean white resin give Pigeon & Poodle’s Ashford bathroom accessories a crisp, graphic look. Brush holder $115, canister $149, soap dish $115 at HUE, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com

6 X MARKS THE SPOT Handcrafted from Baltic birch, this three-dimensional, bathymetric wall map by Tahoe Wood Maps displays Hawai‘i’s ocean channels, plus beaches, forests, landmarks, and more. $495 at The Man Cave, 1993 S. Kīhei Rd., Ste. 18, Kīhei, 793-2526, ManCaveMaui.com

7 TRAY CHIC Perfect for entertaining or day-to-day living, this folding coffee table has a riveted metal frame with a removable wood-top tray. $255 at The Mind’s Eye Interiors, 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina, 667-7748, MindsEyeInterior.com

8 TEAKS FOR ITSELF Made in Bali, this handcrafted teak bowl holds its own as a decorative accent piece, or a conversation-worthy serving dish. $180 at Beach House, 330 Ohukai Rd., Ste. 110, Kīhei, 891-2010, BeachHouseDesignMaui.com