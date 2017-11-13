Kona Lobster Potstickers Recipe

Shiitake Mushrooms, Heart of Palm, Soy-Chili Vinegar

Yield: 24 dumplings

Prep Time: 1 1/2 hours

1 whole, live Kona lobster, or 12 ounces of canned lobster meat, drained

If using fresh lobster, heat a large pot of water to boiling. Place the lobster in the water, cover the pot and turn off the heat. Leave the lobster in for 3 minutes; remove and place in ice water to stop the cooking. Once the lobster has cooled, remove the tail and claws by twisting them away from its body. Meat should still be raw. Remove it from the shell by cracking the claws and splitting the tail with a knife. Devein and mince.

Filling

minced lobster

1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, diced 1/8 inch thick

1/4 cup heart of palm, diced 1/8 inch thick

2 tablespoons Chinese parsley stems, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 cup green onions, finely sliced for garnish

Wrappers

24 mandoo or wonton wrappers

Prepare all the filling ingredients and mix together in a bowl. Spoon a portion of the filling into the center of a potsticker wrapper, taking care not to overfill, or it will be difficult to seal. Use your fingertip to moisten the edges of the wrapper with water and fold over to enclose the filling. Pleat the edges, pressing them firmly so the filling does not leak out. Repeat until all the wrappers are filled.

Heat a large, nonstick frying pan on medium-high heat and lightly coat it with vegetable oil. Place the potstickers in the pan and cook until the bottoms are golden brown. Carefully add 1 cup of water to the pan and quickly cover with a lid and steam the potstickers about 1–2 minutes. Garnish with finely sliced green onion and serve with the dipping sauce on the side.

Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons vegetable oil for pan frying

Stir all ingredients together till well blended.

Garnish