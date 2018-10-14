Styling & Direction: Conn Brattain | Photography: Mykle Coyne | Hair & Makeup: Ry-N Shimabuku | Model: Kiara Leuteneker | Assistant: Savy Janssen

THINK PINK

Pink stretch-linen dress by Nicole Miller Artelier, $330, at Altitude, 3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 573-4733. Set of pale pink pear-shaped Morganite jewelry, all set in 14K rose gold: 4.98 ct. Morganite ring with 0.86 ct. diamonds; 3.33 ct. pear-shaped Morganite earrings with 10.73 ct. round diamonds; 7.16 ct. pear-shaped Morganite pendant with 0.76 ct. round diamonds; price upon request; all by and at Greenleaf Diamonds, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-1118, GreenleafDiamonds.com.