37th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

June 7-10, 2018

Join us for the Kapalua Wine and Food Festival – a magical weekend on the shores of the world-renowned Kapalua Resort and the longest running food and wine event in the USA.

This annual wine festival on Maui brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture.

Schedule Overview – for full schedule, please click here

FRIDAY JUNE 8

Festival Golf Tournament

The Bay Course, Kapalua @ 7 a.m.

Pre-registration required.

Regional Focus: “Sand & Fog” Santa Maria Valley Wine Seminar & Tasting

Merriman’s Kapalua @ 12:30 p.m.–2 p.m.

🍷 Best known for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, sample some of the areas’ finest producers favorite vintages with Master Sommelier Michael Jordan.

Varietal Focus: “Let’s Be Franc!” – World Cabernet Franc Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 3–4:30 p.m.

🍇 One of the major grape varieties worldwide, principally grown for blending with Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot in the Bordeaux style, but can also be vinified alone. A lesser-known and lighter varietal than Cabernet, join us to learn more about this worldwide favorite.

The Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style

Montage Kapalua Bay @ 6–9 p.m.

Sponsored by Hawaii.com

🎉 Come dressed in your best “White Party” attire for this year’s Grand Tasting. Enjoy premium wines and fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. Sample the winning cocktail from the “Kapalua’s Best Banks” Banks Rum mixology contest + enjoy Kona Brew’s handcrafted beers. Preview the newest in luxury vehicles by Lexus, Official Vehicle of the Festival. This walk-around tasting and evening under the stars is held on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay.

SATURDAY JUNE 9

Digging in to Unique Terroir – France, Italy and Hungary – International Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hosted by SOMM Journal

🍷 Moderator Jessie “JABS” Birschbach, Managing Editor of The SOMM Journal and Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo host a journey through a handful of the Old World’s most distinctive examples of terroir.



Cooking Demonstration Celebrity Chefs Nancy Silverton & Nancy Oakes

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 1-3 p.m.

🍴 Enjoy the cuisine of famed chefs and good friends Nancy Silverton/Pizzeria and Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles and Nancy Oakes/Boulevard, San Francisco. Hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan and paired with the wines of the two “Jeffs” – Jeff Stewart of Hartford Court and Jeff Mangahas of Williams Selyem.

Hang Loose with Grey Goose & Banks Rum

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, ‘Ai ‘Ono Tacos & Tequila @ 3-6 p.m.

🎉 Join Grey Goose & Banks Rum for a poolside party featuring handcrafted Goose cocktails, specialty appetizers from The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua culinary team and live music from DJ Tony. Open to the public. For more information call 808-669-6200.

Historical Focus: Family Tree – Scions of Family Wineries

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 3:30-5 p.m.

🍷 This seminar brings together second and third generation winemakers and their winemaker parents to share their secrets, stories and wines. Hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan.

SUNDAY JUNE 10

Varietal Focus: Champagne & Caviar Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 11 a. m.–12:30 p.m.

🍾 Sample the finest in caviars alongside premium Champagnes with hosts: Master Sommeliers Rob Bigelow and Patrick Okuno with Christopher Klapp of Petrossian Caviar.

Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Hubert Keller

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 1-3 p.m.

🍷 Celebrity Chef Hubert Keller and a Frenchman classically trained by France’s top Chefs will present his French-inspired healthy cuisine paired with wines of James Hall of Patz & Hall Winery hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan.

Varietal Focus: World Famous Pinot Noir Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua @ 3:30 pm-5 p.m.

🍷 Top Pinot Noir producers gather to showcase their premium vintages and share their passion for this illustrious varietal.

Seafood Festival

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Beach House Lawn @ 6-9 p.m.

Sponsored by Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card and Alaska Mileage Plan™

🎉 14 of Maui’s top testaurants showcase a seafood specialty and culinary creation in competition for Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s “Best of the Fest” award. Enjoy a Grey Goose martini bar and Hawaiian entertainment provided by local band Nuff Sedd.

Schedule subject to change. For latest schedule, please click here.

