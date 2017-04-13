36th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival June 8-11

A collaboration of Kapalua Resort partners creating a new spin on the longest running food and wine event in the USA. This celebration of epicurean excellence will convene the finest in food and wine and embrace all things Hawaiian – notably – the fabulous culinary bounty on Maui and at the world-renowned Kapalua Resort.
EVENT SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
A Master Class Introduction to Deductive Wine Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Invitation only; Industry
Hosted by Rob Bigelow, Master Sommelier & Michael Jordan, Master Sommelier
Local Industry Wine Trade Show & Gourmet Products Sampling
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Invitation only, Industry
Welcome Reception
Location TBD – 5 pm – 6:30 pm
Invitation only & 4-day pass holders
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Festival Golf Tournament
The Bay Course, Kapalua – 7:00 am
Not included in 4-day pass; sold separately
Advance registration required
Regional Focus: New Oregon Wine Seminar & Tasting
Merriman’s, Kapalua – 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
The Willamette Valley is evolving and there is a great movement underway, an evolution of viticulture, winemaking and flavor! Discover some of the top players on this scene and taste some amazing samples of their newest projects.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Adam Lee – Siduri
- Tony Rynders – Zena Crown Winery
- Jay Somers – J. Christopher Wines
- Erik Kramer – Willakenzie Estate Winery
Regional Focus: “Cruising Highway 101” Paso Robles – Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Road-trippin’ through Paso Robles and their eleven new AVA’s diversity of grapes, styles & fun!
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Scott Shirley – Justin Vineyards
- Wes Hagan – J. Wilkes
- Chloé Asseo – L’Aventure Winery
- Karl Wicka – Turley Wine Cellars
The Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style
Montage Kapalua Bay – 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Premium wines are showcased with fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. A walk-around tasting and evening under the stars; all on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Varietal Focus: Rising Rockstars of Pinot Noir – Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00 am– 12:30 pm
Amazing Pinot Noir Specialists, now building up and coming wineries in the heart of California’s Pinot Paradise. Pinot Heads Unite! Discover these great winemaker’s newest projects. This will be delicious!
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Bibiana González Rave – Rave Wines & Cattleya Wines
- Tony Lombardi – Lombardi Wines
- Bob Cabral – Three Sticks
- Jeff Gaffner – Ram’s Gate
Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Andrew Sutton
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Chef Andrew Sutton of Disney’s Napa Rose prepares cuisine celebrating the bounty and heritage of California, inspired by the seacoast, farms and diverse flavors of the state. Hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan and paired with exquisite wines.
- Appetizer – Vietnamese Crab with Kona Kampachi Crudo – Toasted Cashew, Mint and Maui Pineapple Red Chili Ricardo
Crisp Sauvignon Blanc
- Second – Salad of Grilled Mushroom, Hearts Of Palm and Avocado with Zucchini Blossom Essence
Heitz Cellars Chardonnay
- Third – Roasted Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast – Fennel Puree, Baby Garden Vegetables and Fresh Bing Cherry Chutney
William Selyem Pinot Noir
- Dessert – Coconut White Chocolate Semifreddo with Macadamia Nut Crunch Strawberry Lime Soup
White Dessert Wine
Historic Focus: “Family Tree – Scions of the Vine”
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
This seminar honors the great legacies of historic family wineries. The tasting brings together second and third generations winemakers and their winemaker parents to share their history, secrets, great stories and killer wines.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Gary & Jeff Pisoni – Pisoni Vineyards
- Lee & Regina Martinelli – Martinelli Winery
- Herta Peju – Peju Wines
- Lisa Peju – Peju Wines
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Regional Focus: “Baja Mexican Magic” An Emerging Region with Five Valleys- Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California wine country has been growing grapes and producing wine for many years! There are over 130 different Italian grape varieties alone, along with grapes from Spain, France and NO RULES! Delicious wines made by artisan winemakers and an incredible emerging region, just waiting to be discovered. This is a must-see region!
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Fernando Martain – Cavas Valmar
- Hector Corona – Corona del Valle
- Alberto Rubio – Fluxus
- Daniel Lonnberg – Emeve / Literal / Canada de los Encinos
Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Cat Cora
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
American professional chef and restaurateur best known for her featured role as an “Iron Chef” on the Food Network television show Iron Chef America and as co-host of Around the World in 80 Plates on Bravo.
Featured Menu:
- Appetizer – Crab and Avocado “Sandwiches” with Mango Coulis
- First – Shrimp, Octopus and Caper Salad
- Second – Grilled Chile-Lime Steak with Pineapple Salsa over Buttered Orzo
- Dessert – Fresh Fruit Tart
Varietal Focus: Classic California Cabernet Sauvignon – Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
A star-studded tasting! Classic California wineries famous for producing stellar wines. A great study of sites and styles, texture and flavors from Napa Valley, Alexander Valley and Sonoma Valley.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Kristina Werner – Arrowood Winery
- Rob Davis – Jordan Winery
- Philippe Melka – Melka Wines
- Sam Kaplan – Arkenstone
- Marcus Notaro – Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars
Seafood Festival
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Aloha Garden Pavilion – 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Maui’s Top Restaurants showcase a seafood specialty and culinary creation in competition for Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s “Best of the Fest” award. Island-style entertainment provided by Nuff Sedd.
CELEBRITY CHEF
Cat Cora
Cat Cora has been captivating audiences since she made television history as the first female Iron Chef on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” in 2005. Since then, she has blazed her own trail through the culinary world, becoming the first female inducted into The American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITY CHEF
Andrew Sutton
Wine and cheese may age well, yet freshness is only alive for a brief season. Every day, this philosophy drives Chef Andrew Sutton to fully embrace each wonderfully fleeting yet exciting opportunity to create something truly in the moment with every dish he prepares.
Featured Resort Restaurant Partner Chefs
2017 Local Chefs
Confirmed Restaurants and Chefs, not pictured:
- Pacific’O Restaurant and O’o Farm – Chef Greg Harrison
- Humuhumunukunukuapua’a – Chef Mike Lofaro
- Morimoto Maui – Chef Chris Hochman
- Pulehu – Chef Jesse Pita
- Sea House Restaurant – Chef Alex Stanislaw