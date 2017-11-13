Kaua‘i Shrimp Recipe

Cedar-wrapped with Kula Herb-Garlic Butter, Sea Asparagus

Yield: 8 servings

Prep Time: 1 hour

16 large, whole Kaua‘i shrimp, butterflied and deveined

8 cedar cooking sheets (available from Korin Japanese Trading Corp., Korin.com)

8 large green onion stalks, blanched (for tying the cedar wraps)

8 ounces Kahuku sea asparagus

1 cup white wine (preferably MauiWine chardonnay) to soak the cedar sheets

Kula Herb-Garlic Butter

1/2 pound salted butter

1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped

1/4 cup tarragon, chopped

1/4 cup dill, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Kula onion, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Soak the cedar sheets in white wine for 30 minutes. This will make them pliable when rolling the shrimp and impart flavor during cooking. Soften the butter in a small bowl and mix in the chopped herbs, garlic and Maui onion. Season with salt and pepper and add the lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Keep cool until filling the shrimp.

Lay the soaked cedar sheets on your worktable. Place two butterflied shrimps on each sheet. Season the shrimps with salt and pepper and a sprinkling of white wine. Fill the cavities with the herbed-garlic butter and top with a few sprigs of sea asparagus. Roll the ends of the cedar sheets over, forming a tube that encases the shrimps. Use a stalk of the blanched green onion to tie the cedar wraps. Place on a baking sheet and cook in the oven at 450 degrees until the shrimps are cooked through, about 5 to 10 minutes. Singe the ends of the cedar sheets with a kitchen torch for a nice smoky effect, garnish with fresh herbs, and serve. Have fun!