Within the 22,000 acres that comprise Kapalua Resort you’ll find the Kapalua Tennis Garden, a lushly landscaped and active 10-court facility with views of the mountains in one direction, the ocean in the other. Kapalua Tennis is an award-winning facility with expert instruction, offering daily clinics, fast-paced live-ball drill sessions, drop-in doubles, junior camps, social events and matchmaking services. Kapalua Tennis was recently voted the No. 8 Tennis Resort in the World by Tennis Resorts Online.

808-662-7730 | KapaluaTennis.com