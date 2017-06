Kai Kanani Sailing

Come aboard the luxurious Kai Kanani, a 65-foot sailing catamaran located in Wailea/Mākena. From snorkeling tours of world-renowned Molokini Crater, to seasonal whale watching, to adventure sunset sails and luxury private charters, Kai Kanani does it all. With a South Maui departure, Kai Kanani is the only boat that can get you to Molokini Crater — Hawai‘i’s best snorkeling site — in just 15 minutes. Book online or visit our retail store in Wailea Gateway Center.

808-879-7218 | KaiKanani.com