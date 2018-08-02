Just Beachy

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1 Changing of the Guard

Gone are the days of unpleasantly cold and wet rash guards. Bluesmiths’ Lane Hydrophobic shirts for men and women are made with a highly breathable, sun-protective fabric that repels water, so they stay drier longer—on and off the water. $85. Find them in-store or order online. 333 Dairy Rd., Suite 207, Kahului, 214-7111, Bluesmiths.com.

2 Surfs You Right

Surfing legend Gerry Lopez, also known as “Mr. Pipeline,” hand-shaped this coral-inspired, camouflage-print collector’s board. $1,050 at Hi-Tech Surf Sports, 425 Koloa St., Kahului, 877-2111, GerryLopezSurfboards.com.

3 That’s a Wrap

Loomed with 100 percent raw Turkish cotton, Hoa Kai Surf’s oh-so-soft “ALOHA” towel with hand-tied fringes is quick-drying, sand-resistant, and more multifunctional than its terry cloth counterparts. $48.95. Find it at Mokapu Market, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HoaKaiSurf.com.

4 Give Reefs a Chance

Mama Kuleana’s oxybenzone-free, waterproof SPF 30 sunscreen is made with non-nano zinc powder and other natural ingredients that won’t harm coral reefs—or our bodies. 2 oz. container for $20. Visit the website for retail locations or purchase online. MamaKuleana.com.

5 Time and Tide Wait for No One

Stay a step ahead of the next wave. The Nixon Lowdown II has preprogrammed tide information for more than 270 beaches worldwide, along with a wave counter, chronograph, countdown timer and other functions. Available in neon orange or translucent blue (in store only); $125 at One Eighty Maui, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului, OneEightyMaui.BigCartel.com.

6 Cooler Than You

Carry the (beach) day in a waterproof, tough-as-nails personal cooler. The YETI Hopper Flip 12 has a wide-mouth opening for easy loading and access to food and drinks, and its extreme insulation keeps ice cubes from melting. $300 at Maui Sporting Goods, 92 N. Market St., Wailuku, 244-0011, MauiSporting.com.