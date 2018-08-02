Just Beachy

2

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

Just Beachy shopping

Changing of the Guard

Gone are the days of unpleasantly cold and wet rash guards. Bluesmiths’ Lane Hydrophobic shirts for men and women are made with a highly breathable, sun-protective fabric that repels water, so they stay drier longer—on and off the water. $85. Find them in-store or order online. 333 Dairy Rd., Suite 207, Kahului, 214-7111, Bluesmiths.com

Surfs You Right

Surfing legend Gerry Lopez, also known as “Mr. Pipeline,” hand-shaped this coral-inspired, camouflage-print collector’s board. $1,050 at Hi-Tech Surf Sports, 425 Koloa St., Kahului, 877-2111, GerryLopezSurfboards.com.

That’s a Wrap

Loomed with 100 percent raw Turkish cotton, Hoa Kai Surf’s oh-so-soft “ALOHA” towel with hand-tied fringes is quick-drying, sand-resistant, and more multifunctional than its terry cloth counterparts. $48.95. Find it at Mokapu Market, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HoaKaiSurf.com.

Give Reefs a Chance

Mama Kuleana’s oxybenzone-free, waterproof SPF 30 sunscreen is made with non-nano zinc powder and other natural ingredients that won’t harm coral reefs—or our bodies. 2 oz. container for $20. Visit the website for retail locations or purchase online. MamaKuleana.com.

Time and Tide Wait for No One

Stay a step ahead of the next wave. The Nixon Lowdown II has preprogrammed tide information for more than 270 beaches worldwide, along with a wave counter, chronograph, countdown timer and other functions. Available in neon orange or translucent blue (in store only); $125 at One Eighty Maui, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului, OneEightyMaui.BigCartel.com

Cooler Than You

Carry the (beach) day in a waterproof, tough-as-nails personal cooler. The YETI Hopper Flip 12 has a wide-mouth opening for easy loading and access to food and drinks, and its extreme insulation keeps ice cubes from melting. $300 at Maui Sporting Goods, 92 N. Market St., Wailuku, 244-0011, MauiSporting.com.

