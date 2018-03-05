‘AIPONO WINE DINNER

Saké

Join us for a tasting that explores the full range of saké, from light and mineral to rich and powerful. The evening will showcase members of the Japan Prestige Sake Association: historic, family-operated breweries including Kato Kobachiro Shuzo, Kodama, Omuraya Shuzojo, Honke Matsuura and Ichinokura. Selections such as Grand Mountain, Demon Slayer and Red Snapper will pair wonderfully with Japengo’s cuisine.

Saturday, March 24, 2018 | 5-8 p.m.

5 p.m. Reception, 5:30 p.m. Dinner

JAPENGO

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

200 Nohea Kai Dr,

Lahaina, Hawaii 96761

$125/pp + tax & tip

This is a fundraiser for the UH-Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program

SOLD OUT!

Please call 808-667-4796 to be put on the waiting list

SEARED TUNA TATAKI SALAD

marinated seared sake soy big eye tuna | yuzu pepper cucumber

wrapped salad of Kula baby greens, beets, avocado, pickled ginger

daikon radish hearts of palm | truffle shiso tosa vinaigrette

OHYAMA “TOMIZU” TOKUBETSU JUNMAI

Yamagata Prefecture

HAMACHI & UNI YAKI WITH SAKE JALAPEÑO MISO

marinated sake jalapeño miso hamachi

uni | shishito peppers | apricot | hajikami ginger

TAIHEIZAN “GRAND MOUNTAIN” JUNMAI KIMOTO

Akita Prefecture

UME-SAKE BRAISED SHORTRIB

savory bread pudding | hamakua mushroom

goat cheese | tatsoi | smoked tomato jam

WAKATAKE “DEMON SLAYER” ONIKOROSHI JUNMAI DAIGINJO

Shizuoka Prefecture

OMAKASE NIGIRI (3PC)

seared otoro with foie gras | local sweet shrimp with ikura

local kampachi | shiso and yuzu tobiko

NARUTOTAI “RED SNAPPER” GINJO NAMAZAKE GENSHU

Tokushima Prefecture

JAPENGO CREAM PUFF

coconut mascarpone filling | lilikoi butter | kinako dust

ICHINOKURA “HIMEZEN” JUNMAI

Miyagi Prefecture

Chef Jin Hosono hails from Asahikawa City in Hokkaido, Japan. He came to the U.S. on his own at the age of seventeen and graduated from Laguna Beach High School in California. At twenty-one, Chef Jin worked at Katsuya Japanese Restaurant in North Hollywood and trained under a Japanese kaiseki chef for eight years. He returned to Japan to study traditional Japanese sushi at Nakahisa in Tokyo, and later worked at NOBU Waikīkī on O‘ahu for four years. Chef Jin is now part of the Japengo family as sushi chef.

Born and raised in Lahaina, Chef Gevin Utrillo began his career at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki in 1994 before leaving the islands for culinary school in 1999. He graduated from The Art Institute School of Culinary Arts in Seattle in 2001, then worked in the kitchens of the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. In 2004, Chef Gevin moved his young family back to his hometown of Lahaina.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

Follow this link for more information about ʻAipono wine dinners in Maui.