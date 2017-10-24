Upcountry Maui Real Estate Professional

Although Jamie specializes in Upcountry Maui, he is well-informed and adept at representing properties all over Maui. A graduate of the University of Hawai’i, Jamie began his real estate career after 31 years as the Executive Director for Ka Lima O Maui, one of Maui’s oldest non-profit organizations.

Jamie’s diverse interests, from gardening and olive orchard management to long distance open-ocean canoe voyaging, and other outdoor activities keep him in touch with many of Maui’s unique areas and trends.

His knowledge base about Maui, with it’s diverse micro-climates, weather patterns and communities, make Jamie a reputable and reliable source capable of assisting any buyer in determining which part of Maui will best meet their personal needs and preferences.