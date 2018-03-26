Interior Motif

Styling your home? Make your statement with accessories that shine.

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1 BEAUTY HAS ITS UPS AND DOWNS . . .

but whether adorning a shower, or sprucing up a vanity, Costa Marble’s mosaic wall tiles look good from every angle. Left: Ziggy ($40/square foot). Right: Chevron ($64/square foot). At Ceramic Tile Plus, 25 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului, 871-8674, CeramicTilePlus.com.

2 THIS TABLE’S TOPS

Rustic meets contemporary in this oversized Watson coffee table (67″x32″x15″) made of reclaimed wood with a steel base. $1,950 at HUE Interior Design & Home Boutique, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com.

3 PLAYING WITH SCALE

Ocean-inspired, this Colombina Collection salt pot is a catch for any meal. Stainless steel, with salt cellar and spoon, it’s also perfect for fish roe and other small servings. $78 at Luna & Tide, 62 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 579-3300, LunaAndTide.com.

4 AROMA OF YOUR OWN

Bring the great outdoors into your home with Ilume’s reed diffuser. Seductive cedarwood and smoke accords blend with patchouli leaves and warm vanilla. $32 at Homme by Nature, 3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-3456.

5 PILLOW TALK

Natural ivory cotton canvas pillow made on Maui with handwoven green, grey and ivory linen panel with olive and turquoise wool/cashmere accents by The Maui Mercer. 16X24 inches with feather insert and concealed zipper. $150 each at Pearl Butik and Pearl Seaside and TheMauiMercer.com.

6 GO FISH!

Don’t let this one get away. Artist Albert Molina’s ceramic three-panel Maui Mahi Mahi is finished with a high-quality glaze and driftwood accents. 10.5”x19”. $1,990 at Outdoor Living, 261 Lalo St., Kahului, 873-8325, OutdoorLiving.com; or online at MauiCeramics.com.

7 ON POINT

When is a stool not a stool? When it doubles as an occasional table. Chevron cutouts and metallic tone give this aluminum stool the edge. 18″ tall. $235 at The Mind’s Eye Interiors, 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina, 667-7748, MindsEyeInterior.com.

8 SAY WATT?

Not to be taken lightly, this Santana lamp will add spark to any interior. Shades of green and yellow ascend the glass base like candle flames rising into smoke. 23”x17”. $375 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, Pacific-Home.com.

9 SOFA, SO GOOD

Make Benchcraft’s Dahara sofa your front-row seating. Polyester-finished cushions rest on a wood frame; throw pillows included. 38”x79”x38”. $899 at HomeWorld Furniture, 374 Hanakai St., Kahului, 877-5503, HomeWorld.com.